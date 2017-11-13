Elie will not play against Carolina on Monday, reports Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.

Elie will be bumped from the lineup in favor of Tyler Pitlick, who is returning from injury. At best, the 22-year-old Elie has been inconsistent. He's not seeing much ice time, has just one point in 13 games, and is averaging less than a shot per game. It's unwise to rely on him for production at this point.