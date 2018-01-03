Elie (illness) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Elie's absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 22-year-old winger has only notched four goals and seven points while averaging 10:28 of ice time per game over 35 contests this season. The Stars should release another update on his status once he's cleared to return.