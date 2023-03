Poirier was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday.

Poirier was recalled Tuesday and spent two games on the bench, backing up Jake Oettinger. Poirier started the season in the ECHL where he went 19-2-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage for Idaho. He was promoted to Texas of the AHL where he is 5-3-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .913 save percentage.