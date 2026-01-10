Poirier posted a 29-save shutout in AHL Texas' 2-0 win over Grand Rapids on Friday.

This was Grand Rapids' second regulation loss of the season, so that's some impressive work for Poirier. It's been tough times in Texas for the 24-year-old goalie, who is 9-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 23 contests this season, numbers roughly in line with his work last year. Poirier won't get many looks in Dallas as long as Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith are both available.