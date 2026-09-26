Poirier was placed on waivers by the Stars on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Poirier was the hero in the Stars' preseason outing Wednesday, where he made 24 saves in a 2-0 shutout win over the Wild. The 24-year-old backstop was an effective option for AHL Texas between the pipes last season, where he compiled a 27-19-8 record, a 2.61 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 52 regular-season outings. Given that Poirier was kept on the roster longer than Brandon Halverson, the former will likely be the organization's No. 3 option if either Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith are injured. However, Poirier will likely be challenged for playing time in the minors by Halverson, who had a solid showing with AHL Syracuse last season.