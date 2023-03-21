Poirier was elevated from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Poirier has split his time between the AHL and ECHL this season, featuring more prominently in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads for which he went 19-2-2 with a .928 save percentage. Selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the move to bring up Poirier is likely more intended as a way to get Matt Murray, who was sent down in a corresponding move, into some game action as AHL Texas plays Tuesday and Wednesday against AHL Coachella. For his part, Poirier figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Jake Oettinger.