Poirier was loaned to AHL Texas on Monday.

With Casey DeSmith (personal) returning to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against Carolina, Poirier will return to AHL in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old netminder served as the backup for Jake Oettinger during Sunday's contest against Montreal, but Poirier still hasn't made his NHL debut yet. Through 22 appearances with Texas this season, Poirier has an 8-10-4 record, a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.