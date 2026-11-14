Poirier was loaned to AHL Texas on Saturday for conditioning purposes.

After being a part of four different organizations to begin the 2026-27 campaign, Poirier is finally expected to see playing time in the AHL with Saturday's loan to Texas. The 25-year-old netminder is no stranger to finding success in the AHL, as he posted a 27-19-8 record, a 2.61 GAA, two shutouts and a .912 save percentage across 52 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. Poirier can spend up to 14 days with Texas before his conditioning loan expires and requires him to return to Dallas.