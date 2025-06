Poirier signed a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Monday.

Poirier posted a 17-11-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 31 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas in 2024-25. The 23-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience yet and will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.