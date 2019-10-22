Gardner was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

With Dallas off until Thursday, it was a good opportunity to get Gardner some ice time with AHL Texas on Wednesday. While the center is unlikely to suit up versus Anaheim, it wouldn't be a shock to see the club bring him back up as extra forward depth ahead of Thursday's tilt. In seven outings for the Stars, the 23-year-old recorded eight shots, seven hits and one block while averaging 10:12 of ice time.