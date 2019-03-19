Stars' Rhett Gardner: Pens ELC with Stars
Gardner signed an entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday.
Selected in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gardner fashioned 34 goals and 40 assists over 149 games with the University of North Dakota between 2015-19. Now 23 years old, the 6-foot-3, 229-pound center claimed Best Defensive Forward honors at the collegiate level last season, and the Stars figure to ultimately benefit from Gardner's versatility.
