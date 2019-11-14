Gardner was called up from the minors Thursday.

Gardner may have to jump right into the lineup for Dallas against Vancouver on Thursday if Andrew Cogliano (lower body) is unable to play. The 23-year-old Gardner has racked up three goals and three helpers in nine games for AHL Texas this season. While unlikely to stick around the NHL long term this year, a productive campaign out of the center in the minors could open the door for an extended look at training camp heading into the 2020-21 season.