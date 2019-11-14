Stars' Rhett Gardner: Recalled from AHL Texas
Gardner was called up from the minors Thursday.
Gardner may have to jump right into the lineup for Dallas against Vancouver on Thursday if Andrew Cogliano (lower body) is unable to play. The 23-year-old Gardner has racked up three goals and three helpers in nine games for AHL Texas this season. While unlikely to stick around the NHL long term this year, a productive campaign out of the center in the minors could open the door for an extended look at training camp heading into the 2020-21 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.