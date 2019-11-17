Stars' Rhett Gardner: Sent down to AHL
The Stars reassigned Gardner to AHL Texas on Sunday.
Gardner has been with the team for much of the season, suting up in just eight games and accumulating no points in that span. The 23-year-old will head back down to the minors where he's racked up three goals and six assists in nine games. His demotion is a positive sign for a few forwards to return from injury soon for the Stars.
