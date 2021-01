Gardner (COVID-19 protocol) was recalled from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear if Gardner still resides in the COVID-19 protocol, but the 24-year-old earned a call-up to the tax squad. Gardner earned no points across eight NHL games with the club last season, and could see games should injuries or illness occur. Expect most of his time spent this season between the taxi squad and minors.