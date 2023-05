Gardner was called up by Dallas from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Gardner had 10 goals, 40 points and 75 PIM in 71 regular-season games with Texas in 2022-23. The 27-year-old is a veteran of 40 career NHL contests, contributing a goal and an assist in that span. He'll probably be a healthy scratch for Game 4 against Vegas on Thursday, but he does provide the Stars with another option.