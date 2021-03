Gardner scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Gardner's first career tally was probably a little fortunate. A Predators' defender stick-checked him, forcing him to flub the shot that slowly slid past Pekka Rinne through the five-hole. The 25-year-old Gardner has two points, 16 hits and five shots on net in nine games this year. The Stars are battling many injuries among their forwards, so he could see more playing time in the near future.