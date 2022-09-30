site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Riley Barber: Hits waivers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Stars waived Barber on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Barber should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Texas. He scored 28 goals and 53 points in 49 games with AHL Grand Rapids last year and has just 16 games of
NHL experience since the start of the 2016-17 season.
