Stars' Riley Damiani: Inks pro deal

Damiani signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Monday.

The 19-year-old has dominated the OHL this season, racking up 85 points in just 58 games for Kitchener. Damiani was a fifth-round pick in 2018, but is listed at just 5-foot-9, so it's tough to project his NHL prospects for the future. The Canadian will finish the season with AHL Texas on an amateur tryout contract.