Tufte was promoted from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Tufte's promotion could be an indication that Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) won't be ready to face Minnesota in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup. For his part, the 25-year-old Tufte has played in just three NHL contests this season, nothing one shot, six hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 7:57 of ice time. Even with his call-up, Tufte may not crack the lineup versus the Wild, with Joel Kiviranta or Fredrik Olofsson more likely to slot into the lineup.