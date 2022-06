Tufte signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Thursday.

Tufte saw action in 10 games for Dallas this season in which he recorded one goal, five shots and nine hits while averaging just 7:12 of ice time. Looking ahead to 2022-23, the 24-year-old winger could see more opportunities at the NHL level but will likely continue to split his time between the NHL and AHL throughout the campaign.