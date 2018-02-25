Tufte picked up a goal and two assists to help lead Minnesota-Duluth to a 6-1 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

A massive 6-foot-6, 220 pound power forward, Tufte's transition to collegiate hockey went slowly, as expected, but he has been much better for the Bulldogs in his sophomore campaign than he was as a freshman. Tufte is up to 15 goals and 25 points in 32 games on the season, and his play has continuously improved as the year has progressed. The 25th overall pick by the Stars in 2016, Tufte should be ready for the professional ranks after his junior season. He has a very high ceiling and remains a strong hold in dynasty formats.