Tufte was returned to AHL Texas on Wednesday, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Tufte didn't end up playing during his latest stint with Dallas. He had 19 goals and 35 points in 63 AHL outings with Texas in 2022-23. His demotion might be a sign that Joe Pavelski (concussion) will be able to return Friday versus Minnesota, but that's not guaranteed.