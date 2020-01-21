Stars' Riley Tufte: Still searching for first AHL goal
Tufte is yet to score a goal through his first 35 games this season with AHL Texas.
Tufte does have eight assists. While the lack of production is highly concerning, it shouldn't come as a surprise. Tufte's game has been trending in the wrong direction since the day Dallas took him 25th overall back in 2016. It's entirely possible the Stars never would have even offered him an entry-level deal had it not been for his draft pedigree. Tufte won't turn 22 years of age until April, but he's a non-prospect until further notice.
