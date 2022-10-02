site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Riley Tufte: Waived by Stars
Tufte was waived by Dallas on Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Tufte will head to the minors if he clears. He had one goal and nine hits in 10 appearances with Dallas last season.
