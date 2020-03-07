Polak (personal) returned to practice Friday, NHL.com's Josh Clark reports.

Polak missed Thursday's loss to the Predators due to a personal matter, but he'll be available for Saturday's rematch with Nashville. However, Andrej Sekera is currently projected to skate with Jamie Oleksiak on Dallas' third pairing Saturday, so Polak may end up being the odd-man-out. He's picked up 4 points in 40 games this campaign.