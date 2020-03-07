Stars' Roman Polak: Available if needed
Polak (personal) returned to practice Friday, NHL.com's Josh Clark reports.
Polak missed Thursday's loss to the Predators due to a personal matter, but he'll be available for Saturday's rematch with Nashville. However, Andrej Sekera is currently projected to skate with Jamie Oleksiak on Dallas' third pairing Saturday, so Polak may end up being the odd-man-out. He's picked up 4 points in 40 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.