Stars' Roman Polak: Back in action
Polak (undisclosed) will join the lineup for Sunday's game against Vancouver, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The veteran blueliner missed just one game with his mysterious injury but returns to a top-four role Sunday. Polak has just eight points in 67 games this season and should be an afterthought in most fantasy formats.
