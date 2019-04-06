Stars' Roman Polak: Back in for season finale
Polak (rest) will play in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Polak sat out of Friday's game versus the Blackhawks but he'll be back in for the season finally as the Stars look to lock up the top wild-card spot. His return shouldn't be the concern of fantasy owners, as Polak has just nine points in 76 games.
