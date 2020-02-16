Stars' Roman Polak: Becoming odd man out
Polak has been a healthy scratch in two of the last three games.
The Czech blueliner is mired in a 17-game point drought. Polak has seen Stephen Johns muscle him out of the lineup recently. Andrej Sekera has been Polak's recent competition for playing time, but neither of those defenseman warrant any fantasy attention, as both play a mostly defensive style.
