Stars' Roman Polak: Deal with Stars becomes official
Polak officially signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Stars on Sunday, TSN reports.
Previous reports indicated that Polak was on the verge of earning such a deal, but the ink has now settled. We're projecting him to play in the bottom-four this coming season.
