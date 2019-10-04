Polak suffered a small fracture of his sternum during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins and will be reevaluated in one week, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

All things considered, this is actually highly encouraging news for Polak, as it appeared as though he may have suffered a much more serious injury when he went head first into the boards during Thursday's contest. The veteran blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Dallas' Oct. 12 matchup with Washington, but he'll miss his team's next four games at a minimum, and will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence. Taylor Fedun is the leading candidate to fill in on the Stars' blue line while Polak is on the shelf.