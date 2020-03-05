Stars' Roman Polak: Doesn't travel to Nashville
Polak won't travel with the team to Nashville for Thursday's game against the Predators due to a personal matter, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
This essentially serves as confirmation that Polak will not take part in Thursday's contest, but there is no indication that the personal matter is expected to hold him out of extended action. There's a good chance he will be back with the team when it returns to Dallas for Saturday's rematch with Nashville.
