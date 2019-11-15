Stars' Roman Polak: Downgraded for Thursday's game
Polak (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Polak was originally expected to be in the lineup for the game, but will now take warmups before officially playing. He's trying to make his return to action since getting injured in the first game of the season. Expect the definative word on Polak's status much closer to game time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.