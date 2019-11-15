Play

Polak (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Polak was originally expected to be in the lineup for the game, but will now take warmups before officially playing. He's trying to make his return to action since getting injured in the first game of the season. Expect the definative word on Polak's status much closer to game time.

