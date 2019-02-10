Stars' Roman Polak: Exits with upper-body injury
Polak exited with an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday's 3-2 loss and didn't return after getting hit by Arizona's Lawson Crouse, Sean Shapiro of the Athletic reports.
Crouse was given a two-minute minor for boarding on the play. According to Shapiro, Stars coach Jim Montgomery says that an update on Polak's injury will be available "tomorrow" (Sunday). Polak will hope to be available for Dallas' next game Tuesday in Florida.
