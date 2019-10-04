Play

Coach Jim Montgomery relayed that Polak (upper body) had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after falling head-first into the boards but has full use of his extremities, Jeff Odom of the Stars' official site reports.

Given the severity of Polak's injury, he's likely facing an extended absence, but at least he is feeling better after laying motionless on the ice in the aftermath of his scary collision.

