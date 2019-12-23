Stars' Roman Polak: Helpers in consecutive outings
Polak recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Polak has an assist in each of his last two games, which accounts for exactly half of his offense this season. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 44 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 contests.
