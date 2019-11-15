Polak (upper body) had six blocked shots and a hit in 18:24 during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

It was the second appearance of the year for the Czech defenseman, who suffered a fractured sternum on Opening Night. Polak marked his return to the lineup in familiar form -- by laying out to prevent the opponent from getting good looks. He's up to eight blocks in two games this year, and the 33-year-old has 152 blocks and 191 hits in 77 contests last season while posting just nine points.