Stars' Roman Polak: Leads team in blocked shots
Polak (upper body) had six blocked shots and a hit in 18:24 during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
It was the second appearance of the year for the Czech defenseman, who suffered a fractured sternum on Opening Night. Polak marked his return to the lineup in familiar form -- by laying out to prevent the opponent from getting good looks. He's up to eight blocks in two games this year, and the 33-year-old has 152 blocks and 191 hits in 77 contests last season while posting just nine points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.