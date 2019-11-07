Polak (upper body) is expected to rejoin the lineup at some point during the Stars upcoming four-game road trip, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Polak has been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury during Dallas' season opener against the Bruins, but the veteran blueliner finally appears to be trending toward a return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 33-year-old, who tallied nine points in 77 games last campaign, will likely slot into a bottom-four role for the Stars.