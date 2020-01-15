Play

Polak has no points in his last eight games.

In that span, the defenseman has produced 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Polak rarely gets on the scoresheet -- he has four assists in 26 appearances this season. It's his defensive work that keeps him in the lineup. It's working so far, as the Stars allow just 2.33 goals per game.

