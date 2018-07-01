Stars' Roman Polak: On verge of signing with Stars
Polak is set to sign a one-year contract with the Stars, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The fiery defenseman has accumulated 127 points, 1,689 hits and 1,158 blocked shots over 13 years of NHL service time between the Blues, Maple Leafs and Sharks. It's not reasonable to expect Polak to suddenly revert to playing 20-plus minutes per game, though he still figures to remain a solid own-zone contributor in his new digs.
