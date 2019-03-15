Stars' Roman Polak: Out with minor issues
Polak won't play Friday against the Golden Knights as he deals with some minor bumps and bruises, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Polak's absence shouldn't make waves in fantasy leagues despite the fact that he picked up an assist Thursday against the Wild. The veteran blueliner owns just eight points -- one goal and seven assists -- through 67 games this season and will have his next chance to draw back in Sunday versus the Canucks.
