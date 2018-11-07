Stars' Roman Polak: Pointless streak reaches six games
Polak failed to secure a point in his sixth consecutive game versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Offense has never been Polak's strong suit, but the fact that the blueliner has just one point in 12 outings is a slow start even by his standards. The Czech has only broken the 20-point mark once in his NHL career and could be hard pressed to do so this year as well.
