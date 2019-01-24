Stars' Roman Polak: Points hard to come by
Polak has a goal and five points at the All-Star break.
Polak's last game was Jan. 19, with the rugged defenseman actually managing to post an assist in a 4-2 victory over the Jets. Without a goal since Oct. 25, Polak should only be owned in deep leagues.
