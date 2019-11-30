Stars' Roman Polak: Produces assist Friday
Polak notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Polak had the secondary helper, setting up a two-on-one sequence that resulted in Roope Hintz converting on a Blake Comeau pass. Polak has posted two helpers, 29 blocks and 20 hits in eight appearances this season. He's more known as a physical presence -- don't expect to see his name on the scoresheet very often.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.