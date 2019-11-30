Polak notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Polak had the secondary helper, setting up a two-on-one sequence that resulted in Roope Hintz converting on a Blake Comeau pass. Polak has posted two helpers, 29 blocks and 20 hits in eight appearances this season. He's more known as a physical presence -- don't expect to see his name on the scoresheet very often.