Polak posted five blocked shots, four hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Polak hasn't posted a point in his last six games, but he's put up 15 hits and 14 blocks in that span. He's more of a defensive presence in the lineup, with two helpers, 43 blocks and 35 hits in 14 appearances this season. His career high for points is 21, set in 2009-10 with the Blues, but the blueliner hasn't topped 16 points since that campaign.