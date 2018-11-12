Stars' Roman Polak: Ready to go Monday
Polak (illness) will suit up against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Polak -- who missed Saturday's matchup with Nashville due to illness -- appears to be healthy and ready for Monday't tilt. The blueliner has seen an uptick in ice time of late (20:41 in his last four games), but his defensive-style of play is unlikely to result in a lot of offensive production. In 14 appearances this season, the Czech has managed a lone goal and has broken the 20-point mark just once in his NHL career.
