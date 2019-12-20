Stars' Roman Polak: Records assist on equalizer
Polak managed an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Polak had the secondary assist on Jason Dickinson's game-tying goal in the third period. Offense remains hard to come by for Polak, who has only three helpers through 17 contests. The 33-year-old has added 42 hits and 49 blocked shots.
