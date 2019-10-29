Stars' Roman Polak: Remains out indefinitely
Head coach Jim Montgomery said Polak (upper body) has no timeline for his return to the lineup, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Polak suffered a fractured sternum in the Stars' season opener on Oct 3. This latest update suggests that the blueliner will be out indefinitely. Expect Taylor Fedun to remain in the lineup throughout Polak's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.