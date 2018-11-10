Stars' Roman Polak: Sidelined by illness
Polak will miss Saturday's home game against the Predators due to an illness.
Benjamin Gleason was called up from AHL Texas to try to offset the absence of Polak, who is a much better "real life" defenseman than he is a fantasy contributor. The shutdown skater has only one point (a goal) through 14 games this season.
