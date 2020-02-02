Stars' Roman Polak: Slump persists
Polak has no points in his last 13 games.
The Czech blueliner has posted 35 hits, 24 blocked shots and eight PIM in that span. Polak is more of a defensive player anyway, with just four helpers in 31 games this season. He's produced 79 hits and 73 blocks as well, but that production isn't enough to make him useful in most fantasy formats.
