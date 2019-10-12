Stars' Roman Polak: Still 2-to-4 weeks away
Polak (upper body) isn't expected to be ready for 2-to-4 weeks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
As expected, Polak was placed on injured reserve with a fractured sternum, per the NHL's official media site. The early end of his time frame has Polak able to return for an Oct. 26 matchup against the Penguins. Joel Hanley and Taylor Fedun figure to continue rotating in on the third pairing until Polak can return.
